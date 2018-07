SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it made a $983 million deposit as part of a deal to settle a class action in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

In a securities filing, Petrobras said this deposit is the second one related to the class action. A third one, of $984 million, is due on January 15, 2019.