SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday in a securities filing it has reached an agreement with U.S. officials to settle investigations in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Petrobras, as the company is known, will provision $853.2 million in its third-quarter results to pay for the deal with the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.