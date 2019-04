FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA will extend a deadline for potential buyers to express interest in its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) subsidiary Liquigas Distribuidora, it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The company did not state what the new deadline would be. The eligibility requirements for potential buyers also have been adjusted, it said.