A worker walks inside the Brazil's Petrobras P-66 oil rig in the offshore Santos Basin in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) said on Monday it had sealed a joint venture with Murphy Exploration & Production Company to explore oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico, according to a securities filing

Petrobras received $795 million for the deal, and will have a 20 percent stake in the venture.