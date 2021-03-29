Brazil's Petrobras fires manager amid probe into trades, sources say

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras has fired a high-ranking manager after determining he had traded company shares during the firm’s so-called “quiet period,” four sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Claudio Costa, Petrobras’ executive manager for human resources, sold company shares in the weeks before the company’s yearly results release in late February, which is a regulatory violation in Brazil, said the sources, all of whom are familiar with the company’s probe into the matter.

The trades occurred shortly before Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced he was firing Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco in February, a development that sent Petrobras shares into a tailspin, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private matters.

Three of the sources said the company had regarded the timing of the trades as noteworthy, but Petrobras has not determined whether or not laws pertaining to insider trading had been violated.

Castello Branco personally approved the dismissal, one of the sources said.

Costa referred Reuters to the press office of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known.

In a statement, Petrobras confirmed that Costa had been fired, but did not respond to requests for comment on the reasons for his dismissal. The company said that Pedro Brancante, the chief of staff to Castello Branco, would take his place on an interim basis.

Brazil-listed preferred shares in Petrobras are off 15.9% year-to-date. Castello Branco is set to be officially replaced in mid-April by Joaquim Luna e Silva, a retired general who previously ran the Itaipu hydroelectric dam on the border of Paraguay.

Brazilian news magazine Crusoe reported earlier that Costa was fired amid suspicions of insider trading.