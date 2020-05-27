Brazil's Petrobras moves to allow access to its natural gas processing plants: statement

FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a statement on Wednesday it has begun taking steps to allow other companies to access its natural gas processing plants.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said that, after the new model is in place, other natural gas producers will not need to sell its gas to the company to have it processed, and will be able to pay for processing capacity.