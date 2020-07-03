Petrobras considers LNG units for pre-salt's natural gas: executive

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is considering installing offshore units to liquefy the growing natural gas production at the so-called pre-salt area, Viviana Coelho, the company’s emissions and climate change manager, said during a webinar on Friday.
The LNG units could be an alternative, she said, for the natural gas associated with oil produced at the pre-salt, a deep-water exploratory region located more than 100 miles from the coast.
It was unclear if the program has a timeframe.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, currently relies on offshore pipelines to bring natural gas to the coast, where it is processed.
Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Chris Reese