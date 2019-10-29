Petrobras to offer to third parties half of its gas pipeline capacity: exec

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) may offer to third parties around half of the transportation capacity in its gas pipeline network, a senior executive said.

Currently, all natural gas transportation capacity is occupied by Petrobras contracts. Anelise Lara, Petrobras downstream director, said the offer complies with the government’s directive to create competition in the natural gas industry.