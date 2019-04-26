Brazil's Caixa to price $2.3 billion Petrobras share offering by late May: source

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state lender Caixa Economica Federal expects to price the offering of its $2.3 billion stake in state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA by late May, one source with knowledge of the matter said.

The secondary offering prospectus will be filed over the coming weeks, the source added, asking for anonymity to disclose private talks.

Caixa earlier this month hired the banks to sell the 2.3 percent stake it owns in Petrobras, Reuters reported. The stake is worth around 9 billion reais ($2.3 billion)