Brazil's Petrobras confirms development bank BNDES raised $5.2 billion in offering: filing

FILE PHOTO: The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) confirmed in a securities filing on Thursday that development bank BNDES raised 22 billion reais ($5.19 billion) with the sale of common shares in the company.

The global share offering was priced at 30 reais per common share, the company said, adding that institutional investors acquired 83% of the offering. Reuters reported on Wednesday the results of the offering.