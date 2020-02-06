February 6, 2020 / 12:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Petrobras confirms development bank BNDES raised $5.2 billion in offering: filing

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) confirmed in a securities filing on Thursday that development bank BNDES raised 22 billion reais ($5.19 billion) with the sale of common shares in the company.

The global share offering was priced at 30 reais per common share, the company said, adding that institutional investors acquired 83% of the offering. Reuters reported on Wednesday the results of the offering.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below