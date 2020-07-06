Petrobras aims to settle Braskem agreement with Odebrecht in six months

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-led oil company Petrobras expects within six months to reach an understanding with engineering group Odebrecht on a new shareholder agreement for petrochemical company Braskem SA, the oil firm’s CEO said Monday.

Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said during a webinar the new accord would convert preferred shares to common shares, letting Petrobras sell its Braskem stake more easily.