The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that its proved reserves fell to 9.59 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2019 from 9.606 bln boe in 2018, according to a securities filing.

Petrobras said the reduction was mainly due to divestments it made last year, including the sale of its stakes in the fields Pargo, Carapeba, Vermelho and Maromba, in the Campos basin.