Brazil's Petrobras collects 200 tonnes of oil residue from northeast coast: filing

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it has collected 200 tonnes of oil residue from the country’s Northeastern coast since Sept. 12.

In a statement, Petrobras, as the company is known, said 1,700 environmental agents were mobilized to clean the area affected by the oil spill. Another 50 employees were involved in planning and executing cleaning operations, it added. Petrobras also reiterated that the oil found in the northeastern coast of Brazil does not belong to the company, which will be reimbursed for the expenses related to the cleaning effort.