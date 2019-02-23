Oil leaked from Petrobras P-58 platform off Brazil: company

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - An estimated 188 cubic meters of oil leaked from Petroleo Brasileiro’s offshore P-58 platform in the early hours of Saturday, the Brazilian state-run oil company said.

According to a securities filing, the leak occurred because of the failure of a hose as the oil was being transferred from the platform to an offtake tanker.

The oil firm, known as Petrobras, said the transfer process was stopped immediately. The platform is in safe condition, there was no impact on operations and no one was injured, the statement said.

The P-58 is located in the Campos basin, about 80 kilometers from the coast of Espírito Santo state.

Two vessels are in place for containment of the leak, and initial studies indicate there is no risk of the spilled oil reaching the Brazilian coast, Petrobras said.