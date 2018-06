RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said oil production slid 1.2 percent last month from April, while gas production rose 2.4 percent in the same period.

Gas production in May rose to 81 million cubic meters per day on average excluding liquefied volumes, while oil output slipped to 2.07 million barrels per day on average, Petrobras said.