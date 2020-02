Brazil's Petrobras girds for headwinds after posting record profit

FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Oil exports by Petrobras should fall slightly in the first quarter and production is already taking a hit, due to scheduled maintenance stoppages, executives said on Thursday, a sign the Brazilian state-run oil firm may have to endure some short-term pains to consolidate long-term gains.

On a conference call to discuss Petrobras’ fourth-quarter results, executives said that January production was little changed from December at around 3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), but February production was feeling the effects of the stoppages.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), as the firm is formally known, is undergoing an ambitious maintenance program at many of its platforms this year, including in the so-called “pre-salt,” a prolific and profitable deepwater formation.

The effects of coronavirus are also having an effect on the firm.

While executives said there has been no impact on deliveries to China, Petrobras downstream chief Anelise Lara noted that prices for products such as bunker fuel have taken a hit.

Petrobras is making a concerted push to up its sales of bunker fuel, which is used for ships, as new international regulations strictly limit the sulfur content of the fuel. As Brazilian oil is naturally low in sulfur, executives have said they may be in a position to benefit.

“We noticed a decrease in crack spreads for bunker in relation to what we were seeing in December, for example,” said Lara, referring to the difference between bunker prices and crude prices.

“We came to see bunker prices in Singapore around fuel oil prices, which has never happened in history.”

On Wednesday evening, Petrobras posted a record 2019 profit, though quarterly results were fairly average. Brazil-listed preferred shares in the firm were down 0.7% in early afternoon trade, in line with Brazil's benchmark Bovespa equities index .BVSP.