FILE PHOTO: Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA produced 2.76 billion barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in July, it said in a presentation on Friday, a strong increase over previous months.

In the second quarter, Petrobras, as the firm is known, produced 2.633 boepd, falling short of expectations. In the presentation, the firm said production hit a record 3 million boepd on July 28.