Petrobras hikes 2017 fundraising forecast, cuts divestment outlook

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA), the world’s most indebted oil company, nearly doubled its fundraising forecast for 2017 but trimmed its outlook for divestments.

The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

In a presentation the day after posting a third-quarter profit that missed analysts’ forecasts for a big rise, Petrobras said it expects to raise $22 billion this year compared with a previous target of $13 billion.

It also expects to receive $7 billion from divestments this year, excluding a planned initial public offering for fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora, below the $8 billion it previously expected.

Petrobras has promised to sell off $21 billion in assets this year and next but has been hamstrung by court decisions freezing asset sales.

The company said the BR Distribuidora IPO could still move forward this year. Sources told Reuters that the IPO is expected to be priced in the third week of December.

Petrobras injected 6.3 billion reais ($1.9 billion) into the unit this year to entice investors wary of the distributor’s hefty debts, after reviving stalled IPO plans.

The company also said it expects its final cash balance to reach $21 billion this year, compared with $20 billion in a prior forecast.

Petrobras expects to prepay $23 billion in bonds this year, including bond buy-backs, compared with $12 billion in a prior forecast.

Petrobras said on Monday it had cut debt by 11 percent from 2016 to 279.237 billion reais ($85.15 billion) in the third quarter, but remains the world’s most indebted oil company, scarred by years of poor management, a deep slump in oil prices and a massive corruption scandal.

($1 = 3.2856 reais)