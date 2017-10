SAO PAULO (Reuters) - A new fuel pricing policy in Brazil that reduces subsidies significantly should help state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA draw more partners in the segment.

Logo da Petrobras em tanque da companhia em Paulínia, no Estado de São Paulo 01/07/2017 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

In a Monday presentation elaborated for the company’s investor day in New York, Petrobras reaffirmed debt and asset sale goals for the end of next year, noting that it faces “no liquidity concerns” this year.