SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Petrobras oil production in Brazil in March totaled 2.07 million barrels per day on average, or 0.8 percent less than reported in February, due mainly to maintenance work at its Cidade de Angra dos Reis oil rig located in the Lula field, the company said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Total oil equivalent production, which includes natural gas, was 2.66 million barrels per day on average last month, Petrobras said, without giving comparative figures.