FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Commodities
December 15, 2017 / 9:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Petrobras oil production in Brazil falls 1.5 percent in November from October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, produced 2.13 million barrels of oil per day on average in Brazil in November, 1.5 percent less than in October, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Petrobras said the fall was mainly caused by a scheduled interruption of operations at the FPSO Cidade de Niterói, based in the Marlin East field in Campos basin, for maintenance. Natural gas output in November fell 2.3 percent from October to 78.4 million cubic meters/day, for the same reason.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.