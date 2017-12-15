Petrobras oil production in Brazil falls 1.5 percent in November from October

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, produced 2.13 million barrels of oil per day on average in Brazil in November, 1.5 percent less than in October, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Petrobras said the fall was mainly caused by a scheduled interruption of operations at the FPSO Cidade de Niterói, based in the Marlin East field in Campos basin, for maintenance. Natural gas output in November fell 2.3 percent from October to 78.4 million cubic meters/day, for the same reason.