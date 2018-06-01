FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Brazil's Petrobras says CEO Pedro Parente resigns amid diesel crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Pedro Parente, the chief executive officer of Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has resigned his post on Friday after a nationwide trucker strike forced the government to lower diesel prices.

FILE PHOTO: Pedro Parente, President of Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras), smiles during a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

In a statement, the company said the board will choose an interim CEO on Friday and that the company’s other top executives will remain.

(This version of the story corrects CEO’s name in headline.)

Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Christian Plumb

