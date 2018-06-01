Brazil's Petrobras says CEO Pedro Parente resigns amid diesel crisis

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Pedro Parente, the chief executive officer of Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has resigned his post on Friday after a nationwide trucker strike forced the government to lower diesel prices.
In a statement, the company said the board will choose an interim CEO on Friday and that the company’s other top executives will remain.
(This version of the story corrects CEO’s name in headline.)
