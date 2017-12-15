FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras to announce partnership for Campos Basin: CEO
December 15, 2017 / 12:44 AM / in 16 minutes

Brazil's Petrobras to announce partnership for Campos Basin: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will announce soon a partnership to allow Campos Basin, which first produced oil 40 years ago, to continue producing for a long time, Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Pedro Parente, attends an oil conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

In an event in Sao Paulo, Parente said Campos Basin “will be able to produce oil for more 40 years”. Parente added the partnership for the Campos basin is not related to a wider agreement with Exxon Mobil Corp announced on Thursday.

Reporting by Lais Martins; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler

