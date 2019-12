FILE PHOTO: The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it has started the teaser phase for the sale of its stake in BM-P-2 field at Pelotas Basin in Southern Brazil.

The company, also known as Petrobras, said in a filing it held a 50% stake in the BM-P-2 field, while France’s Total SA has the remaining 50%. “The divestment will be made together, with the sale of 30% to 65% of the field,” it said.