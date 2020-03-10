Brazil's Petrobras to inject $3.4 billion into pension fund over 25 years

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to inject $3.4 billion into its employees’ pension fund, Petros, over the next 25 years, the company said on Tuesday.

Petrobras said in a statement that a calculation made in December forecast a future deficit in its Petros Fundacao pension fund of 33.7 billion reais ($7.26 billion).

The company said it would make an immediate payment of 2 billion reais ($431 million) plus extraordinary contributions over the next 25 years. In total, it said it would inject 15.6 billion reais ($3.4 billion) into the pension fund.

The rest of the funds will be paid by other contributors, including the fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora (BRDT3.SA), which was a unit of Petrobras before being sold, and employees.