Business News
March 10, 2020 / 10:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Petrobras to inject $3.4 billion into pension fund over 25 years

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA expects to inject $3.4 billion into its employees’ pension fund, Petros, over the next 25 years, the company said on Tuesday.

Petrobras said in a statement that a calculation made in December forecast a future deficit in its Petros Fundacao pension fund of 33.7 billion reais ($7.26 billion).

The company said it would make an immediate payment of 2 billion reais ($431 million) plus extraordinary contributions over the next 25 years. In total, it said it would inject 15.6 billion reais ($3.4 billion) into the pension fund.

The rest of the funds will be paid by other contributors, including the fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora (BRDT3.SA), which was a unit of Petrobras before being sold, and employees.

Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below