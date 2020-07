FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian oil major Petroleo Brasileiro, known as Petrobras, said on Tuesday it has started to decommission its platform P-12 on the Campos basin after receiving permission from the Navy and environment and oil agencies.

The company also said it would decommission platforms P-07 and P-15 on the Campos Basin by this year, according to a statement on Tuesday.