Brazilian government says Petrobras is free to set fuel prices without interference

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during inauguration ceremony of the new Education Minister Abraham Weintraub at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro does not want to interfere and cannot legally interfere in the internal matters of state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the presidential spokesman said on Tuesday.

At a news conference, presidential spokesman Otavio Rego Barros and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said Petrobras, as the firm is known, is free to decide when and how much to adjust fuel prices.