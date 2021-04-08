Brazil's Petrobras asks Energy Ministry about Bolsonaro's comments on natural gas prices

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has asked the Mines and Energy Ministry to clarify comments from President Jair Bolsonaro that recent hikes in natural gas prices were “unacceptable” and that while he would not interfere in the company, it was still possible to change its pricing policy.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said it asked the ministry about information that “should have been divulged to the market.” The ministry has yet to respond, Petrobras said.