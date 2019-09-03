Brazil's Petrobras produced 3.0 million barrels per day in August: filing

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA produced 3.0 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) on average in August, according to a securities filing on Tuesday, up 21.6% from the same period a year ago.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said that in Brazil’s coveted pre-salt area it produced 2.2 million boepd on average for the month. Total production on one unspecified day in August reached 3.1 million boepd, the firm added.

In early August, Petrobras said total production had reached 3 million boepd on July 28. The new figures indicate that the company was able to consolidate that level of production in August, though production growth was fairly modest.

Brazil’s listed preferred shares in Petrobras opened down 0.4% on Tuesday, while Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa equities index was roughly flat.