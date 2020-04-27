Commodities
Production at Brazil's Petrobras falls slightly from previous quarter

FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobas) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras produced 2.909 million barrel of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the first quarter, down 3.8% from the previous quarter and up 14.6% from the same period a year before.

In a Monday securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, said its results were helped by various platforms coming on-line and negatively impacted by a number of scheduled stoppages.

