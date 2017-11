SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has set up an internal committee to negotiate the terms of the so-called “transfer of rights” program with the federal government.

Workers repair a tank of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company in Cubatao, Brazil, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

In a Wednesday securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the committee will be comprised of four executives from its exploration and production, and investor relation divisions.