Brazil's Petrobras misses quarterly profit estimates amid impairments

FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 16, 2019. Picture taken October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras posted a net income of 8.15 billion reais ($1.87 billion) in the fourth quarter, somewhat below analysts’ expectations, as the firm was hit with one-off impairments and higher administrative costs.

In a Wednesday securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for some one-off items, came in at 36.5 billion reais in the quarter.