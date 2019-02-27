Brazil's Petrobras posts first annual profit in five years

A man walks in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. Picture taken December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA reported its first annual profit in five years on Wednesday, as widely expected.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said net income in the fourth quarter totaled 2.102 billion reais ($564 million), up from a loss of almost 5.5 billion reais in the same period last year. Net income for full-year 2018 came to 25.779 billion reais.

(This story corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday from Thursday.)