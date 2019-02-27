February 27, 2019 / 10:35 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Brazil's Petrobras posts first annual profit in five years

1 Min Read

A man walks in front of the Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 5, 2018. Picture taken December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA reported its first annual profit in five years on Wednesday, as widely expected.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said net income in the fourth quarter totaled 2.102 billion reais ($564 million), up from a loss of almost 5.5 billion reais in the same period last year. Net income for full-year 2018 came to 25.779 billion reais.

(This story corrects day in first paragraph to Wednesday from Thursday.)

Reporting by Gram Slattery, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below