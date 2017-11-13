FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras third-quarter net profit falls, misses estimates for large rise
Sections
Featured
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 13, 2017 / 9:52 PM / in an hour

Petrobras third-quarter net profit falls, misses estimates for large rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA’s third-quarter profit fell compared with the second quarter, the Brazilian state-controlled oil giant said on Monday, missing analysts’ forecasts for a big rise.

Tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company are seen in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Petrobras posted net profit of 266 million reais ($81.1 million) in the quarter, compared with a profit of 316 million reais in the prior three months, and far below the average consensus estimate of 3.21 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - a gauge of operational profit known as EBITDA - came in at $19.223 billion, just above the 19.094 billion in the prior quarter.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Marcelo Teixeira

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.