Petrobras negotiating Brazil's largest platform with SBM

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) has started talks with SBM Offshore NV to hire a floating platform for the Buzios field in the Santos Basin, the Brazilian state-controlled oil company said on Tuesday.

The Almirante Tamandaré floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit is set to be Brazil’s largest, with capacity to produce 225,000 barrels of oil a day and 12 million cubic meters of gas, Petrobras said.

The FPSO will be the sixth at the Buzios field, one of the world’s largest oil discoveries this century, and is planned to start production in 2024, Petrobras said.

The company will pay daily rates to lease the vessel from SBM, which will build it.

Petrobras will hire the ship directly from SBM as currently there are no other suppliers available, the company said.

Petrobras has not yet completed tenders for two additional FPSOs planned for Buzios, the company said.