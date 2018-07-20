Petrobras enters binding phase for Sergipe-Alagoas concessions

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras entered the binding phase for the partial sale of four concessions in the deep off-shore waters of the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

The concession sales, which do not involve transfer of control over the operations, include the following blocks: BM-SEAL-4, BM-SEAL-4A, BM-SEAL-10 and BM-SEAL-11.

Potential buyers will receive invitations and gain access to more information on the blocks during this phase, along with instructions for making proposals and doing due diligence.