Brazil´s Petrobras may launch secondary share offering on May 24: source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is expected to launch its secondary share offering on May 24, one person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The person, who asked for anonymity because of not being authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said the pricing date has not yet been set, but that it was expected for the first week of June.

Petrobras filed Wednesday night with the SEC for the secondary offering of up to 241.34 million shares owned by state lender Caixa Economica Federal, worth around $2.3 billion.