Petrobras, Statoil sign new cooperation agreement: filing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA and Norway’s Statoil signed a new agreement which complements a partnership they already have in Brazil, looking to boost natural gas operations, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company are seen in Brasilia, Brazil, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Petrobras, as the Brazilian company is known, said the new agreement reaffirms the plan to increase oil recovery rates at mature fields in the Campos basin and has the aim to optimize natural gas production, particularly in the BM-C-33 area in Campos. For that, the agreement includes a provision for Statoil to share Petrobras gas infrastructure at that basin.