December 5, 2018 / 11:51 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Brazil's Petrobras says could raise up to $26.9 billion through asset sales

1 Min Read

A worker walks on the heliport at the Brazil's Petrobras P-66 oil rig in the offshore Santos basin in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday that the Brazilian state-controlled oil company could raise $26.9 billion through asset sales and partnerships by 2023 as part of a new strategic business plan calling for further debt reduction.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities filing that its ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) should fall to below 1.5 in 2020.

Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
