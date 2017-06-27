FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras CEO says firm to resume investment in renewable energy
June 27, 2017

Petrobras CEO says firm to resume investment in renewable energy

1 Min Read

Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente poses for a portrait after an interview with Reuters in New York City, NY, U.S. May 17, 2017.Lucas Jackson

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA will resume its investment in renewable energy after reducing debt levels, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said during an ethanol conference in São Paulo on Tuesday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, has recently sold stakes in ethanol and sugar mills as part of its divestment program. Parente said the company needs to invest in alternative fuels to ensure future sustainability of its business.

Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer

