Brazil labor court declares Petrobras workers strike illegal

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s Superior Labor Court (TST) ruled on Tuesday that a 72-hour strike planned by workers of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA was illegal, the office of the government’s solicitor general said.

The strike due to start on Wednesday was called by unions that are demanding the resignation of Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente and the reversal of market-based changes to pricing that sparked a nine-day truckers strike. The government called the strike political and asked the TST to declare it illegal, while Petrobras said it has taken provisions so that the stoppage does not affect production.