FILE PHOTO: The facade of the headquarters of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PETROBRAS) is pictured in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Workers on strike at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) have temporarily suspended their stoppage and accepted mediation to resolve their dispute, the FUP union said on Thursday.

The strike that began on Feb. 7 was called to protest against layoffs at a loss-making fertilizer factory in the state of Parana closed by Petrobras. The company said the strike did not impact production.