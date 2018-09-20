Brazil OKs second diesel subsidy payment of $173 million to Petrobras

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian oil industry regulator ANP on Thursday approved an additional payment of 706 million reais ($173.19 million) to state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA to compensate for diesel subsidies, according to a statement.
Earlier this week, ANP said it green-lighted a payment of 877 million reais to Petrobras, the first for the company since the subsidy program was unveiled in late May to end a truckers’ strike over high diesel prices.
The announcement from ANP confirmed a Reuters report earlier on Thursday.
The subsidy plan raised fears of further state meddling in Petrobras, the world’s most indebted oil company, and has spurred criticism of the government’s subsidy program and lack of timely payment of compensation.
($1 = 4.0765 Brazilian reais)
