Brazil to approve Petrobras diesel subsidy payment: source

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian oil regulator ANP is set to approve on Thursday an additional payment of 700 million reais ($170.99 million) to state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA for diesel subsidies, a person familiar with the process said.

Visitors walk during a visit to Brazil's Petrobras P-66 oil rig in the offshore Santos basin in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 5, 2018. Picture taken September 5. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Earlier this week, ANP said it had greenlighted a payment of 877 million reais to Petrobras, the first for the company since the subsidy program was unveiled in late May to quash a truckers’ strike over high diesel prices.

The subsidy plan raised fears of further state meddling in Petrobras, the world’s most indebted oil company, and has spurred a chorus of criticism over its low diesel pricing and lack of timely payment.

($1 = 4.0939 reais)