Brazil's Petrobras to extend loans to suppliers: filing

FILE PHOTO: People past in front of the tanks of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company in Brasilia, Brazil July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras has started to offer financial services to its suppliers to help them weather the impact of the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

Petrobras is offering working capital credit lines to nearly 10,000 suppliers and said it can extend up to 3 billion reais ($551.38 million) in loans with lower interest rates than offered by banks.

($1 = 5.4409 reais)