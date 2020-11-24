Brazil's Petrobras to extend loans to suppliers: filing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras has started to offer financial services to its suppliers to help them weather the impact of the economic crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
Petrobras is offering working capital credit lines to nearly 10,000 suppliers and said it can extend up to 3 billion reais ($551.38 million) in loans with lower interest rates than offered by banks.
($1 = 5.4409 reais)
Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens
