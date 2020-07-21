Brazil's Petrobras gets favorable and definitive court decision on PIS/Cofins tax

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday it has obtained a favorable and definitive court ruling related to PIS/Cofins tax contributions to be recovered as of October 2001.

“The company informs that it is investigating the respective amounts to be recovered, as well as assessing the potential impacts on their financial statements, which will be released in due course,” Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil firm is formerly known, said.