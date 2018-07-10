Petrobras, Total could form JV, bid on power projects: Petrobras executive

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - An executive at Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA said the state-run oil company could form a company with France’s Total to explore renewable energy business options, adding that the companies could jointly bid on power generation projects.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Vitoria, Espirito Santo, Brazil, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo

Petrobras Strategic Director Nelson Silva made the comments after Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and Total (TOTF.PA) announced a non-binding agreement to assess potential businesses in onshore solar and wind power in Brazil.