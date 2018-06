SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The lower house of Brazil’s Congress on Wednesday approved the first draft of a law that authorizes state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to sell stakes in fields located in the so-called transfer of rights areas.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen on a tank in at Petrobras Paulinia refinery in Paulinia, Brazil July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Petrobras, as the company is known, must keep a stake of at least 30 percent in the areas, according to the draft.